Seasonable End to November

By Steve Divine
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’re in the final days of November. Typically, Lubbock area temperatures range from lows near freezing (32°F) to highs near 60 degrees.

Temperatures this afternoon will be similar to yesterday, though it may feel chillier due to a mostly cloudy sky. The clouds may produce a few sprinkles, but I don’t expect measurable rainfall. Winds will be light.

Clouds will move out overnight, allowing temperatures to fall below freezing across all but the southeastern viewing area by sunrise tomorrow.

Tuesday, after a cold start, temperatures will rise to near average for the end of November. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with winds again light.

Near average lows and highs are in my forecast for Wednesday. Clouds will be increasing with a slight breeze developing.

Our next chance of rain is Thursday. It’s a slight chance (20%) and any showers are expected to be light. It’s been a dry November with just 0.12 inch of precipitation so far.

There’s always more information, including temperature, wind, and more, in our Hourly and 10 Day forecasts in the forecast section here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD Weather app. Download the app for free from your app/play store.

