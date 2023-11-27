Healthwise Expo 2024
Slight warming trend begining Tuesday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This evening temperatures will be in the 40s until around 10 p.m. Expecting overnight temperatures to be in the upper 20s and lower 30s for most of the area. Partly cloudy conditions are expected for the rest of the night. Southwest winds will be around 5 mph.

Tuesday forecast highs
Tuesday forecast highs(KCBD)

Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Sunny conditions are expected with southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday evening will be mostly clear, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Southwest winds will be around 5 to 10 mph, and overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 30s.

Highs for the next 7 days
Highs for the next 7 days(KCBD)

Wednesday will be a bit warmer again, with highs in the 60s but with partly cloudy conditions. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 50s and then in the afternoon, a cold front will enter the area. Low’s on Thursday night will drop into the upper 20s, and there will be a slight chance of rain. Friday things will dry out but temperatures will still be cooler, in the lower 50s. Things will warm on Saturday into the 60s, with sunshine, and again Sunday with upper 50s, and then next Monday things will warm into the mid-60s.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(KCBD)

