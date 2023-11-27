West Texas Endurance to host Carol of Lights Run

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - West Texas Endurance will host the 11th Annual Carol of Lights Run on Sunday, December 3 on the campus of Texas Tech University. Enjoy the spirit of the season with an evening run beginning at 6:45 p.m. There will be 2 distances offered, including a “family friendly” course of 1 mile that will take you through the more than 25,000 colored lights that illuminate the many buildings on campus. A 5K (3.1 miles) course will additionally have the participants running a lap around Fuller Track & Field, while being entertained with the School of Rock band along the course. After crossing the finish line, all runners will enjoy Santa’s cookies that will provide a warm treat on a cold winter’s night.

Items from the “wish list” will be collected and donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest.

Participants can pick up their race packets on Saturday, December 2 at Cardinal’s Sport Center, 6524 Slide Road, from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm.

There will be no cash accepted for race registration. Please register online at www.westtexasendurance.com.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by West Texas Endurance.