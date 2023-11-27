Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

West Texas Endurance to host Carol of Lights Run

People jogging
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - West Texas Endurance will host the 11th Annual Carol of Lights Run on Sunday, December 3 on the campus of Texas Tech University. Enjoy the spirit of the season with an evening run beginning at 6:45 p.m. There will be 2 distances offered, including a “family friendly” course of 1 mile that will take you through the more than 25,000 colored lights that illuminate the many buildings on campus. A 5K (3.1 miles) course will additionally have the participants running a lap around Fuller Track & Field, while being entertained with the School of Rock band along the course. After crossing the finish line, all runners will enjoy Santa’s cookies that will provide a warm treat on a cold winter’s night.

Items from the “wish list” will be collected and donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest.

Participants can pick up their race packets on Saturday, December 2 at Cardinal’s Sport Center, 6524 Slide Road, from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm.

There will be no cash accepted for race registration. Please register online at www.westtexasendurance.com.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by West Texas Endurance.

Most Read

Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson is expected to retire in April 2022.
Family announces death of former Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson
There are three bowls most expect Tech could be in.
Bowl projections for the Red Raiders
Lubbock-Cooper ISD released this statement on Sunday afternoon, warning parents about changes...
Lubbock-Cooper ISD warning parents about changes to Woodrow Road
A two-vehicle crash over the weekend has left three people dead and one person seriously injured.
Yoakum Co. crash leaves 3 dead, 1 seriously injured
Raincast
Cold, wet Saturday night, cool, sunny Sunday

Latest News

Noon Notebook: Crossview Christian Camp Fundraiser for Giving Tuesday 2023
Noon Notebook: Crossview Christian Camp Fundraiser for Giving Tuesday 2023
As we embrace the spirit of generosity on this Giving Tuesday, November 28th, we are excited...
Giving Tuesday supporting 60 West Texas nonprofits
A two-vehicle crash over the weekend has left three people dead and one person seriously injured.
Yoakum Co. crash leaves 3 dead, 1 seriously injured
On Daybreak Today
Monday morning top stories: Former firefighter Matt Dawson dies