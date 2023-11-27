Yoakum Co. crash leaves 3 dead, 1 seriously injured

YOAKUM COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A crash over the weekend has left three people dead and one person seriously injured.

Authorities stated two vehicles crashed on Hwy. 62/82 about 15 miles southwest of Plains Saturday afternoon.

Just after 3:30 p.m., 20-year-old Gage Sandoval was driving a Jeep north on FM 769 toward the highway, according to a DPS report. Two passengers were in the Jeep: 40-year-old Crystal Mendoza and 43-year-old Javier Quinonez.

Another vehicle, driven by 23-year-old Pipper Satre, was traveling southwest on the highway. Two girls--a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old--were also in the vehicle.

As the Jeep was approaching the intersection, it reportedly “failed to yield the right of way” at the stop sign, according to the DPS report. It pulled into Satre’s path and the two vehicles collided in the roadway.

All three people in the Jeep died at the scene, according to the report.

Satre was seriously injured; she was taken to Nor-Lea Hospital District in Lovington, New Mexico, for treatment.

The two children involved in the crash were not injured.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.