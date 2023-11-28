Healthwise Expo 2024
Calm, mild weather continues Wednesday

By Shania Jackson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tuesday temperatures have been spot-on as far as average temperatures go for this time of year. Temperatures will linger in the 40s for most of the evening. Partly cloudy conditions are expected tonight with south winds around 5 to 10 mph. After midnight winds will come from the west.

Tomorrow's forecast
Tomorrow's forecast(KCBD)

Wednesday is expected to be just as warm as Tuesday with highs near 60°. Partly cloudy conditions are expected instead of sunshine so things may feel a little cooler. West winds will be around 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon with gusts up to 20 mph.

Wednesday night will be above average with overnight lows in the upper 30s. The evening will start mostly clear but after midnight things will become mostly cloudy. South winds will be around 5 to 10 mpg with gusts up to 20 mph.

Raincast Thursday
Raincast Thursday(KCBD)

Thursday there is a good rain chance for some in our area. There is an upper-level disturbance bringing rain in the morning and afternoon and then a cold front will enter the area in the evening. Friday will start cooler with overnight temperatures dropping into the 20s Thursday night. Highs on Friday will be in the 50s. Saturday, quiet weather and the 60s will return and continue until next Tuesday.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(KCBD)

