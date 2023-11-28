Healthwise Expo 2024
Contributions to United Way top $5.8 million

Lubbock announced that the community has contributed $5,806,929 to its 2023 Annual Campaign, surpassing this year’s campaign goal.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - At its Celebration Luncheon today, Lubbock Area United Way Campaign Chair John Zwiacher announced that the community has contributed $5,806,929 to its 2023 Annual Campaign, surpassing this year’s campaign goal.

Zwiacher thanked the South Plains community, saying to attendees, “We are here to celebrate the hard work of everyone who was a part of this campaign and to celebrate the impact your generosity will have on more than 120,000 people in our community in 2024.”

Donations given through the Annual Campaign will be invested back into the South Plains in 2024, supporting the work of United Way’s 23 Partner Agencies. The United Way Community Partners work daily to assist people with needs such as affordable childcare, crisis situations, literacy, job training, and youth mentoring.

Community members who wish to make a gift to support United Way and its Community Partners at www.liveunitedlubbock.org/give.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

