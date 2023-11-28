Healthwise Expo 2024
Donating blood another option for Giving Tuesday

Vitalant is looking for more people to donate blood.
By Karin McCay
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is known as Giving Tuesday. One Lubbock business wants people to remember that donations don’t always have to be monetary.

Another kind of giving could be lifesaving to those on the receiving end.

Brandon Baker says, “Giving Tuesday makes a ton of sense for us here at Vitalant to donate blood, because it doesn’t cost any money. But it can truly make an impact on those hospital patients here in our West Texas area.”

Baker says he’s grateful for donors like David Brewer who rolled his sleeve up today - his third time to give blood - and for Clinton Smith who gives blood every eight weeks and likes to keep track of his total.  He told us today that he’s given 10 gallons so far.

The timing was perfect for blood donors to come in today because Baker says it’s tough to start the Christmas season with a good blood supply for the region when America takes time off for family gatherings the week before.

Now, as Giving Tuesday comes, Vitalant Blood Center is hoping more blood donors will answer the call.

Baker said, “We have an urgent need for all blood types, whether you’re a O, A, B, or AB, whatever it is. There’s a specific critical need for O donors and platelet donors right now this week.”

You’ll find Vitalant at 48th and University. Walk-ins are welcome but you can schedule your appointment at vitalant.org.

That’s also where blood donors can get a $10 gift card for use at the donor store during the holidays.

