Godsmack to make tour stop at Buddy Holly Hall in February 2024

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In continued support of their latest studio album Lighting Up The Sky, multi-platinum Grammy-nominated hard rock band GODSMACK is transforming their thunderous pyro-filled amphitheater rock show into a more intimate experience. The band is set to deliver a series of intimate evenings featuring acoustic/electric performances and untold stories in theatres across North America, including The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on February 20, 2024,at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for GODSMACK-VIBEZ TOUR go on sale to the public on Friday, December1, 2023, at 10 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $69.75-$129.75 plus taxes and fees. Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849, and in person at the venue box office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visithttps://www.godsmack.com/tour.

ABOUT GODSMACK

With over 20 years of chart-topping success, GODSMACK have cemented themselves as 21st-century hard rock titans. To date, they’ve accomplished a staggering 11 #1 singles at mainstream rock radio and have achieved 20 Top 10 hits at the format (the most of any act since February 1999). Additionally, they’ve enjoyed four Grammy nominations and were named Billboard Music Award’s Rock Artist of the Year in 2001. Selling over 20 million records worldwide, the band has released eight studio albums: Godsmack (1998), Awake (2000), Faceless (2003), IV (2006), The Oracle (2010), 1000hp (2014), When Legends Rise (2018), and Lighting Up the Sky (2023).GODSMACK is Sully Erna (vocals, guitar), Tony Rombola (guitar), Robbie Merrill (bass), and Shannon Larkin (drums).

