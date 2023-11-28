Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Gov. Abbott to attend reelection campaign kickoff for Lubbock representatives

Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference with Gov. Rick Perry in the...
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott will be in the Hub City Tuesday for a campaign kickoff barbeque hosted by Lubbock representatives.

District 83′s Dustin Burrows and District 84′s Carl Tepper are holding the event to announced their bids for office next year. The event comes after Gov. Abbott endorsed Burrows and Tepper for supporting school vouchers in a House vote nearly two weeks ago.

The joint announcement is set for 5:30 p.m. at the American Windmill Museum at Canyon Lakes Drive.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson is expected to retire in April 2022.
Family announces death of former Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson
A two-vehicle crash over the weekend has left three people dead and one person seriously injured.
Yoakum Co. crash leaves 3 dead, 1 seriously injured
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth
Authorities in Hobbs were searching for 20-year-old Alexis Saenz. She was captured in Las...
Hobbs police capture woman wanted on ‘homicide by vehicle’ charge
There are three bowls most expect Tech could be in.
Bowl projections for the Red Raiders

Latest News

Authorities in Hobbs were searching for 20-year-old Alexis Saenz. She was captured in Las...
Hobbs police capture woman wanted on ‘homicide by vehicle’ charge
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Giving Tuesday supporting 60 West Texas non-profits
City Manager James Fisher updates residents about the proposed ag commodities ordinance at...
City of Levelland hosts town hall over proposed ordinance regulating ag commodities
‘We want our lives back:’ City of Levelland hosts town hall over proposed ordinance regulating ag commodities