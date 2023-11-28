Gov. Abbott to attend reelection campaign kickoff for Lubbock representatives

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Governor Greg Abbott will be in the Hub City Tuesday for a campaign kickoff barbeque hosted by Lubbock representatives.

District 83′s Dustin Burrows and District 84′s Carl Tepper are holding the event to announced their bids for office next year. The event comes after Gov. Abbott endorsed Burrows and Tepper for supporting school vouchers in a House vote nearly two weeks ago.

The joint announcement is set for 5:30 p.m. at the American Windmill Museum at Canyon Lakes Drive.

