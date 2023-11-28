Healthwise Expo 2024
Hobbs police capture woman wanted on ‘homicide by vehicle’ charge

Authorities in Hobbs were searching for 20-year-old Alexis Saenz. She was captured in Las...
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOBBS, N.M. (KCBD) - Hobbs police have captured a woman wanted on a homicide by vehicle charge in connection to the death of a 19-year-old.

Authorities in Hobbs asked for the public’s help in searching for 20-year-old Alexis Saenz. She was captured in Las Cruces Monday evening.

Saenz is accused of severely injuring another woman, 19-year-old Adeja Baca, with a vehicle after a domestic dispute on Nov. 19.

Police say Baca was severely injured during the incident. She was taken to UMC where she later died from her injuries.

Saenz is booked in the Hobbs Detention Center.

