KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Levi

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Levi, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.

This handsome boy loves being outside, playing fetch and going on long walks. Levi is up-to-date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

