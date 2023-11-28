Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Levi

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Levi, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.

This handsome boy loves being outside, playing fetch and going on long walks. Levi is up-to-date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hummer.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson is expected to retire in April 2022.
Family announces death of former Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson
A two-vehicle crash over the weekend has left three people dead and one person seriously injured.
Yoakum Co. crash leaves 3 dead, 1 seriously injured
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth
Hobbs police looking for woman wanted on ‘homicide by vehicle’ charge
Hobbs police looking for woman wanted on ‘homicide by vehicle’ charge
There are three bowls most expect Tech could be in.
Bowl projections for the Red Raiders

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Levi
Meet Hummer! He is a seven-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about six months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hummer
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Hummer
Meet Belle! She is a nine-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Belle