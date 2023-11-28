Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Man accused of kidnapping Lubbock woman in custody, indicted

Joe Lopez, 30
Joe Lopez, 30(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping 29-year-old Vivian Moreno earlier this month.

Moreno was reported missing on Nov. 10. Police were called to a motel in the 900 block of East Slaton Highway just after midnight for reports of an assault of a woman.

When officers arrived, Moreno was no longer at the motel; they determined she may have been taken against her will by 30-year-old Joe Ruben Lopez and could be in danger.

Moreno was found safely the following day and police continued the search for Lopez.

Lubbock police took Lopez into custody on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. in the 400 block of East 50th Street.

Lopez is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on one count of kidnapping. A Lubbock grand jury indicted him on the charge the same day of his arrest.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson is expected to retire in April 2022.
Family announces death of former Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson
A two-vehicle crash over the weekend has left three people dead and one person seriously injured.
Yoakum Co. crash leaves 3 dead, 1 seriously injured
Authorities in Hobbs were searching for 20-year-old Alexis Saenz. She was captured in Las...
Hobbs police capture woman wanted on ‘homicide by vehicle’ charge
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow releases video of deadly shooting; Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense

Latest News

Funeral services for Firefighter Matt Dawson announced
Funeral services for Firefighter Matt Dawson announced
Lubbock announced that the community has contributed $5,806,929 to its 2023 Annual Campaign,...
Contributions to United Way top $5.8 million
The 2023 Carol of Lights® ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 2, with the traditional...
Watch Carol of Lights Saturday on KCBD
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference with Gov. Rick Perry in the...
Gov. Abbott to attend reelection campaign kickoff for Lubbock representatives