Man accused of kidnapping Lubbock woman in custody, indicted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have arrested a man accused of kidnapping 29-year-old Vivian Moreno earlier this month.

Moreno was reported missing on Nov. 10. Police were called to a motel in the 900 block of East Slaton Highway just after midnight for reports of an assault of a woman.

When officers arrived, Moreno was no longer at the motel; they determined she may have been taken against her will by 30-year-old Joe Ruben Lopez and could be in danger.

Moreno was found safely the following day and police continued the search for Lopez.

Lubbock police took Lopez into custody on Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. in the 400 block of East 50th Street.

Lopez is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on one count of kidnapping. A Lubbock grand jury indicted him on the charge the same day of his arrest.

