South Plains El Niño Update

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This November has been a dry one, with Lubbock receiving just 0.12 inch of rain so far. That’s only about 17 percent of the average precipitation for the month to date. Just as November ends, however, a chance of rain returns.

A few clouds will begin moving in this afternoon, with temperatures peaking near average for late November. (KCBD First Alert)

Dry today, with a sunny and cold morning. A few clouds will begin moving in this afternoon, with temperatures peaking near average for late November. A slight breeze picks up, around 10 to 12 mph but winds may increase to about 10 to 20 mph over the northwestern viewing area.

A few clouds overnight and not quite as cold. Not quite as cold. I expect low temperatures near the average for the time of year.

Not as cold tonight, but still a cold Wednesday morning for most. (KCBD First Alert)

Dry again tomorrow with temperatures rising to near average for the end of November. Clouds will be increasing with a bit of an afternoon breeze.

Scattered rain showers now look likely around the South Plains area Thursday. Showers will be hit and miss and most will be light. A few areas, however, may receive a beneficial wetting. Showers are likely to end during the evening.

Temperatures Thursday will be well above freezing. I do have a slight concern that moisture that may remain on roads and other surfaces may freeze late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Keep an eye or two on our forecast.

El Niño Update

Current data shows a strong El Niño developing. This weather pattern typical brings above average precipitation and near average temperatures to our area during the winter months.

Our local National Weather Service (NWS) office reports this El Niño is on pace to be among the five strongest events on record. Historically, strong El Niños favor well-above average snowfall for the South Plains area.

The NWS notes some of these strong El Niños have pretty quiet winters aside from a few storms. Such as in 2015 when just one blizzard dropped a foot of snow. The NWS lists the stats below from Lubbock’s five strongest El Niños:

Season Outcome Seasonal Snowfall Rank (of 113 seasons)

1965/66 Average 6.0″ 61st snowiest

1972/73 Very Snowy 25.6″ 4th snowiest

1982/83 Very Snowy 41.2″ 1st snowiest

1997/98 Average 6.8″ 57th snowiest

2015/16 Snowy 13.3″ 24th snowiest

