Stubblefield hosts town hall meeting, urges parents to be involved

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD Trustee Bill Stubblefield of District Two hosted a town hall meeting at Estacado High School on Monday evening.

Stubblefield said lines are open and district leaders are ready to listen, so he’s urging parents to stay in touch and involved to communicate with the district.

At the meeting, Stubblefield worked with other administrators along with staff members to discuss concerns from families who attended. Small break-out sessions also took place on Monday evening to address issues at certain campuses.

Stubblefield said he’s glad parents are supporting and investing in schools and hopes more will join.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.