A surgical robot is changing the way doctors perform surgeries at Covenant Medical Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Medical Center is offering a new way to use modern technology inside the operating room.

Covenant has owned and operated a da Vinci Surgical System for years. Once doctors saw the benefits of the robot with their own eyes, Covenant decided to invest in another and asked cardio thoracic surgeon Dr. Dennis Eastman if he would run the new program.

“Initially, I’m an old-time surgeon and I needed to see the advantages and so I went down to Dallas to see a surgeon down their operating and learned about their program and it just made sense,” Dr. Eastman said.

The da Vinci helps surgeons with magnified visuals, instrument control and allows a less invasive approach to lung cancer surgery and smaller cardiac procedures.

“What helps the surgeon is you can actually see better cause it’s magnified, less bleeding, less complications, and more importantly with lung cancer surgery you get a better lymph node dissection, which is where we look to see if the cancer has spread or not,” Dr. Eastman said.

The da Vinci does not just benefit the surgeon but the patient as well. Instead of spending a week in the hospital after surgery it can cut down a patients stay to one or two days.

“With the robotic surgery the chest tubes can usually come out a day after, it gives the patient the opportunity to have shorter recovery and less pain,” Dr. Eastman said.

Dr. Eastman performed the first three procedures at Covenant in early November. He said he has seen positive results from his patients.

As of right now, Covenant is the only medical facility in West Texas to offer both Intuitive XI and Ion Robotic Assisted procedures to patients.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.