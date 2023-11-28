Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

A surgical robot is changing the way doctors perform surgeries at Covenant Medical Center

By Sydney Lowther
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Medical Center is offering a new way to use modern technology inside the operating room.

Covenant has owned and operated a da Vinci Surgical System for years. Once doctors saw the benefits of the robot with their own eyes, Covenant decided to invest in another and asked cardio thoracic surgeon Dr. Dennis Eastman if he would run the new program.

“Initially, I’m an old-time surgeon and I needed to see the advantages and so I went down to Dallas to see a surgeon down their operating and learned about their program and it just made sense,” Dr. Eastman said.

The da Vinci helps surgeons with magnified visuals, instrument control and allows a less invasive approach to lung cancer surgery and smaller cardiac procedures.

“What helps the surgeon is you can actually see better cause it’s magnified, less bleeding, less complications, and more importantly with lung cancer surgery you get a better lymph node dissection, which is where we look to see if the cancer has spread or not,” Dr. Eastman said.

The da Vinci does not just benefit the surgeon but the patient as well. Instead of spending a week in the hospital after surgery it can cut down a patients stay to one or two days.

“With the robotic surgery the chest tubes can usually come out a day after, it gives the patient the opportunity to have shorter recovery and less pain,” Dr. Eastman said.

Dr. Eastman performed the first three procedures at Covenant in early November. He said he has seen positive results from his patients.

As of right now, Covenant is the only medical facility in West Texas to offer both Intuitive XI and Ion Robotic Assisted procedures to patients.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson is expected to retire in April 2022.
Family announces death of former Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson
A two-vehicle crash over the weekend has left three people dead and one person seriously injured.
Yoakum Co. crash leaves 3 dead, 1 seriously injured
Authorities in Hobbs were searching for 20-year-old Alexis Saenz. She was captured in Las...
Hobbs police capture woman wanted on ‘homicide by vehicle’ charge
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow releases video of deadly shooting; Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense

Latest News

One Class at a Time: Lubbock-Cooper Ag Teacher Angie Snapp
One Class at a Time: Lubbock-Cooper Ag Teacher Angie Snapp
One Class at a Time: Lubbock-Cooper Ag Teacher Angie Snapp
A surgical robot is changing the way doctors perform surgeries at Covenant Medical Center
LPD officer responding to crash
Lubbock Police Department explains change of response to minor, non-injury crashes