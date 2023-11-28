Texas Tech to host 65th annual Carol of Lights

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The 65th annual Carol of Lights®, presented by Coca-Cola, will serve as the official closing ceremony for Texas Tech’s Centennial Celebration. This annual event, hosted by the Residence Halls Association, is attended by thousands of students, alumni and members of the Lubbock community. As one of our largest and oldest traditions, this will be a spectacular evening for the entire family as we usher in Texas Tech’s second century.

The event will include performances by Lost Wax, the original mashup party band, which was featured as the house band at the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City; Cirque Entertainment; the Texas Tech University Choirs; Annie Chalex Boyle, an associate professor of violin; and Mariachi Los Matadores. Fireworks and a drone show will illuminate the night sky over campus.

The ceremony will be televised locally in Lubbock on KTTZ-TV (PBS) and on KCBD-TV (NBC). Red Raiders outside the Lubbock viewing area can tune in via livestream and via TexasTech+ (available on AppleTV, Roku and Amazon Fire devices).

WHEN:

7 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 2), with the traditional carillon concert preceding it at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Science Quadrangle, Texas Tech campus

For more information, including clear bag policy, street closures and parking, visit the Carol of Lights® webpage.

