Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Texas Tech to host 65th annual Carol of Lights

The holiday event marks the end of the university’s yearlong Centennial Celebration.
The 2023 Carol of Lights® ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 2, with the traditional...
The 2023 Carol of Lights® ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 2, with the traditional carillon concert preceding it at 6:30 p.m.(Texas Tech University)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The 65th annual Carol of Lights®, presented by Coca-Cola, will serve as the official closing ceremony for Texas Tech’s Centennial Celebration. This annual event, hosted by the Residence Halls Association, is attended by thousands of students, alumni and members of the Lubbock community. As one of our largest and oldest traditions, this will be a spectacular evening for the entire family as we usher in Texas Tech’s second century.

The event will include performances by Lost Wax, the original mashup party band, which was featured as the house band at the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City; Cirque Entertainment; the Texas Tech University Choirs; Annie Chalex Boyle, an associate professor of violin; and Mariachi Los Matadores. Fireworks and a drone show will illuminate the night sky over campus.

The ceremony will be televised locally in Lubbock on KTTZ-TV (PBS) and on KCBD-TV (NBC). Red Raiders outside the Lubbock viewing area can tune in via livestream and via TexasTech+ (available on AppleTV, Roku and Amazon Fire devices).

WHEN:

7 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 2), with the traditional carillon concert preceding it at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Science Quadrangle, Texas Tech campus

For more information, including clear bag policy, street closures and parking, visit the Carol of Lights® webpage.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson is expected to retire in April 2022.
Family announces death of former Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson
A two-vehicle crash over the weekend has left three people dead and one person seriously injured.
Yoakum Co. crash leaves 3 dead, 1 seriously injured
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth
Authorities in Hobbs were searching for 20-year-old Alexis Saenz. She was captured in Las...
Hobbs police capture woman wanted on ‘homicide by vehicle’ charge
There are three bowls most expect Tech could be in.
Bowl projections for the Red Raiders

Latest News

Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference with Gov. Rick Perry in the...
Gov. Abbott to attend reelection campaign kickoff for Lubbock representatives
Authorities in Hobbs were searching for 20-year-old Alexis Saenz. She was captured in Las...
Hobbs police capture woman wanted on ‘homicide by vehicle’ charge
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Giving Tuesday supporting 60 West Texas non-profits
City Manager James Fisher updates residents about the proposed ag commodities ordinance at...
City of Levelland hosts town hall over proposed ordinance regulating ag commodities
‘We want our lives back:’ City of Levelland hosts town hall over proposed ordinance regulating ag commodities