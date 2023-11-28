Tuesday morning top stories: Giving Tuesday supporting 60 West Texas non-profits
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Honoring Matt Dawson
- Lubbock firefighters say they will continue to support the family of Matt Dawson
- He passed away Sunday nearly four years after being critically injured in a crash
- Full story here: Firefighters vow to keep Matt Dawson’s memory, legacy alive
Levelland city leaders host town hall on commodities ordinance
- Resident say restrictions need to be put in place to prevent more bug infestations
- The city hopes to have an ordinance in place by January
- Continuing coverage: City of Levelland hosts town hall over proposed ordinance regulating ag commodities
Giving Tuesday supporting 60 West Texas non-profits
- Dozens of non-profits in our area are hoping you have a little money to spare for Giving Tuesday
- It’s a day intended to support organizations that make our community stronger
- Find a full list of non-profits and how you can donate here
Rosalynn Carter memorial service
- Memorial services will be held today for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter
- A private funeral will be held tomorrow in Carter’s home town of Plains
- Read more here: Jimmy Carter set to lead presidents, first ladies in mourning and celebrating Rosalynn Carter
