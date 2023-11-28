Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Tuesday morning top stories: Giving Tuesday supporting 60 West Texas non-profits

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Honoring Matt Dawson

Levelland city leaders host town hall on commodities ordinance

Giving Tuesday supporting 60 West Texas non-profits

Rosalynn Carter memorial service

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Parker Shofner and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson is expected to retire in April 2022.
Family announces death of former Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson
A two-vehicle crash over the weekend has left three people dead and one person seriously injured.
Yoakum Co. crash leaves 3 dead, 1 seriously injured
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth
Hobbs police looking for woman wanted on ‘homicide by vehicle’ charge
Hobbs police looking for woman wanted on ‘homicide by vehicle’ charge
There are three bowls most expect Tech could be in.
Bowl projections for the Red Raiders

Latest News

Authorities in Hobbs were searching for 20-year-old Alexis Saenz. She was captured in Las...
Hobbs police capture woman wanted on ‘homicide by vehicle’ charge
City Manager James Fisher updates residents about the proposed ag commodities ordinance at...
City of Levelland hosts town hall over proposed ordinance regulating ag commodities
‘We want our lives back:’ City of Levelland hosts town hall over proposed ordinance regulating ag commodities
Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson is expected to retire in April 2022.
Firefighters vow to keep Matt Dawson’s memory, legacy alive