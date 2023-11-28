Tuesday morning top stories: Giving Tuesday supporting 60 West Texas non-profits

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Honoring Matt Dawson

Lubbock firefighters say they will continue to support the family of Matt Dawson

He passed away Sunday nearly four years after being critically injured in a crash

Full story here: Firefighters vow to keep Matt Dawson’s memory, legacy alive

Levelland city leaders host town hall on commodities ordinance

Resident say restrictions need to be put in place to prevent more bug infestations

The city hopes to have an ordinance in place by January

Continuing coverage: City of Levelland hosts town hall over proposed ordinance regulating ag commodities

Giving Tuesday supporting 60 West Texas non-profits

Dozens of non-profits in our area are hoping you have a little money to spare for Giving Tuesday

It’s a day intended to support organizations that make our community stronger

Find a full list of non-profits and how you can donate here

Rosalynn Carter memorial service

Memorial services will be held today for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

A private funeral will be held tomorrow in Carter’s home town of Plains

Read more here: Jimmy Carter set to lead presidents, first ladies in mourning and celebrating Rosalynn Carter

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Parker Shofner and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.