Watch Carol of Lights Saturday on KCBD

The holiday event marks the end of the university’s yearlong Centennial Celebration.
The 2023 Carol of Lights® ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 2, with the traditional...
The 2023 Carol of Lights® ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 2, with the traditional carillon concert preceding it at 6:30 p.m.(Texas Tech University)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s an annual tradition for Texas Tech students, alumni, families and supporters who gather to watch more than 25,000 Christmas lights illuminate the campus. And this year the 65th Carol of Lights will be even grander, serving as closing ceremony for the university’s Centennial Celebration.

You can watch the Carol of Lights live on KCBD NewsChannel 11 starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. You can also watch on the KCBD Connected TV App.

The annual event in the Science Quadrangle, hosted by the Residence Halls Association, is one of Tech’s largest and oldest traditions. There will be performances from: Lost Wax, the original mashup party band, which was featured as the house band at the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City; Cirque Entertainment; the Texas Tech University Choirs; Annie Chalex Boyle, an associate professor of violin; and Mariachi Los Matadores.

There will also be a fireworks show and Lubbock’s first complete drone show, illuminating the sky over the campus. If you attended the TCU-Texas Tech football game a few weeks ago, you saw a preview of what a drone show is.

A traditional carillon concert begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Carol of Lights at 7 p.m. In addition to KCBD, the ceremony will also be televised locally on KTTZ-TV (PBS) and livestreamed on the University’s website: https://www.ttu.edu/livestream/

For more information, including clear bag policy, street closures and parking, visit the Carol of Lights webpage here: https://100.ttu.edu/caroloflights/

