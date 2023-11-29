1 killed in crash near North Loop 289 & Clovis Rd.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person dead following a crash involving a semi near North Loop 289 and Clovis Road Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 8 a.m.

The intersection at the North Loop and Clovis Rd. will be closed for eastbound traffic while officers work to clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

