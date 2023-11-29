1 seriously injured in crash near North Loop 289 & Clovis Rd.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured following a crash involving a semi near North Loop 289 and Clovis Road Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 8 a.m.

The intersection at the North Loop and Clovis Rd. will be closed for eastbound traffic while officers work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

