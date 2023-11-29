41st Annual U Can Share: Help end hunger on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD and the South Plains Food Bank invite you to join us in the fight against hunger during the 41st Annual U Can Share. Tune in every day from December 4 - December 8 to see KCBD’s live coverage from United Supermarkets at 82nd and Frankford Ave.

We ask for funds instead of food to help focus our resources in the areas they are most needed and to better serve people across the South Plains living with food insecurity. The SPFB can turn $1 into three meals with its buying power. Plus, the food bank can purchase food with the correct nutritional requirements and size dimensions to fit in its boxes.

You can easily make your donation on the South Plains Food Bank website. Click here.

There are many additional ways you can get involved this year, including:

Drop off a donation at the U Can Share broadcast site, United Supermarkets at 82nd St. & Frankford Ave.

Call the SPFB to donate over the phone at 806-763-3003 or drop off a donation at the SPFB, 5605 M.L.K. Jr Blvd

click here Participate in the U Can Share auction

click here Purchase a U Can Share 2023 T-Shirt

Check-Out Hunger: Donate at the register at all United Supermarkets & Market Street locations

U Can Share is community-wide effort that began as a service project at KCBD NewsChannel 11, spearheaded by former news director Skip Watson. It has spread to feed thousands of people across the South Plains.

The funds collected during the drive help the South Plains Food Bank serve the hungry well into the new year for families in need. One in seven people across the South Plains are food insecure. One in three are children.

Donations also help the South Plains Food Bank with its numerous programs, including Children’s Feeding, its Mobile Pantry, the GRUB Farm and Orchard, Nutrition and Wellness, as well as the Senior Box Program.

The SPFB services 20 counties with a population of more than 500,000 people.

For more information about donations, visit the South Plains Food Bank website.

***Disclaimer***

SPFB will not be accepting food donations of any kind at this year’s U Can Share based on the recommendations of Feeding America and Feeding Texas.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.