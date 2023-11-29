Healthwise Expo 2024
Annual Light Up a Life fundraiser set for Wednesday night

Hospice of Lubbock
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hospice of Lubbock is set to host its annual Light Up a Life fundraiser on Wednesday night.

According to a press release, Hospice of Lubbock is bringing a new way to honor past patients. Traditionally, one tree is lit blue with Christmas lights but this year families have the opportunity to sponsor a tree.

Those sponsored trees will be located at Covenant Medical Center’s new Hope Tower and will honor loved ones. The money raised by the sponsorships will stay directly in Hospice of Lubbock for treatment and care for patients and their families.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Knipling Education & Conference Center on the 6th floor of the West parking garage on the corner of 21st and Louisville.

Hospice of Lubbock is the only faith-based, not-for-profit hospice in the region, according to the release.

