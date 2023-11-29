Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Attorney suspended for throwing Pringles can with human feces at victim’s advocacy center

FILE -- An Ohio attorney has been suspended for throwing a feces-filled can at an advocacy center. (Source: WOIO)
By Jessica Schmidt and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - An Ohio attorney has been suspended after being accused of putting his own feces into a Pringles container and throwing it into the parking lot of a victim’s advocacy center.

The Ohio Supreme Court suspended attorney Jack Blakeslee for a year for the alleged incident.

His suspension will be stayed after six months. However, if he is accused of misconduct again, he will serve the full-year suspension.

Blakeslee said he was only doing a prank, and it was one that he had pulled 10 times that year, but judges disagreed.

The justices said Blakeslee had known the advocates working at the center for years and was going to see them in court 15 minutes after he threw the container into the parking lot.

At the time, Blakeslee was representing the accused in a capital murder case.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured following a crash involving a semi near North Loop 289 and...
Police identify woman killed in crash near North Loop 289 & Clovis Rd.
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth
Funeral services for Firefighter Matt Dawson announced
Funeral services for Firefighter Matt Dawson announced
Clovis man struck, killed by vehicle in North Lubbock County
Joe Lopez, 30
Man accused of kidnapping Lubbock woman in custody, indicted

Latest News

The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israeli military says 10 Israelis, four Thai nationals, have been released by Hamas
One person is seriously injured following a crash involving a semi near North Loop 289 and...
Police identify woman killed in crash near North Loop 289 & Clovis Rd.
KCBD News at 6
Amigos Tamal cookoff
Amigos hosting 15th annual tamale cook-off