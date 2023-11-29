Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Holiday events in and around Lubbock

(Pixabay (custom credit))
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock businesses and organizations are gearing up for the holidays with events throughout December.

Be sure to check out the following events:

Friday, Dec. 1

Little Red Nursery’s ‘A Christmas Story’

The Little Red Nursery is hosting a free holiday event with a retelling of the classic “A Christmas Story.” The event will be hosted at the business’s new location at 4415 Woodrow Rd., starting on Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. to Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

Christmas on Buddy Holly

During December’s First Friday Art Trail, people can find food trucks, treats, drinks, carriage rides and Santa Claus himself! Christmas on the 1700 block of Buddy Holly starts at 6 p.m. through 9 p.m.

The festivities continue on Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., however carriage rides will only be available on Friday.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Texas Tech University Carol of Lights

Texas Tech is closing out its Centennial Celebration at the 65th annual Carol of Lights! Watching at the university lights up with over 25,000 Christmas lights. A traditional carillon concert begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Carol of Lights at 7 p.m.

You can watch the Carol of Lights live on KCBD NewsChannel 11 starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. You can also watch on the KCBD Connected TV App.

Sip & Shop at YWCA

Sip & Shop by Jessica Garrett is hosting an event at the YWCA at 6501 University Ave. Shoppers can get a professional picture with Santa Claus for $5 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Over 75 vendors, seven food trucks and wine booths will be available. Visitors can also get a free Christmas craft and a free Wendy’s Frosty coupon. They will also be taking toy donations.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until 4 p.m.

Santa Paws Photo Opportunity

“Celebrate the Howl-idays with Hodges Community Center!” People can get a picture with their furry friends and Santa at this year’s Santa Paws event. The pictures are $5 each; there will also be free microchipping at the event.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Sip & Shop Open House

Sip & Shop by Jessica Garrett is hosting an open house event at 1406 Camelot in Wolfforth. People can shop local holiday vendors and participate in door prizes while touring the home! The event starts at 2 p.m. and lasts until 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Santa Land at Mackenzie Park

Santa Claus is coming to town! Santa Land is back for its 67th year in Mackenzie Park, featuring photos with Saint Nicholas and a 50-foot Christmas tree. at 600 Cesar E. Chavez Dr. It opens on Dec. 9 and will continue until Dec. 21. People can enjoy the festivities each evening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free for all ages!

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth
Funeral services for Firefighter Matt Dawson announced
Funeral services for Firefighter Matt Dawson announced
Joe Lopez, 30
Man accused of kidnapping Lubbock woman in custody, indicted
Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson is expected to retire in April 2022.
Firefighters vow to keep Matt Dawson’s memory, legacy alive
One person is seriously injured following a crash involving a semi near North Loop 289 and...
1 killed in crash near North Loop 289 & Clovis Rd.

Latest News

The YWCA of Lubbock will host a free sip and shop event Saturday, December 2 from 11 a.m. to 4...
YWCA to host Sip & Shop Saturday, Dec. 2
Tickets for GODSMACK-VIBEZ TOUR go on sale to the public on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 10 a.m.
Godsmack to make tour stop at Buddy Holly Hall in February 2024
Richard Bowles "Some Days Are Hard"
Noon Notebook: Bowels Album Release Party
Noon Notebook: Richard Bowles Album Release Party