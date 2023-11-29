Holiday events in and around Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock businesses and organizations are gearing up for the holidays with events throughout December.

Be sure to check out the following events:

Friday, Dec. 1

The Little Red Nursery is hosting a free holiday event with a retelling of the classic “A Christmas Story.” The event will be hosted at the business’s new location at 4415 Woodrow Rd., starting on Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. to Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

During December’s First Friday Art Trail, people can find food trucks, treats, drinks, carriage rides and Santa Claus himself! Christmas on the 1700 block of Buddy Holly starts at 6 p.m. through 9 p.m.

The festivities continue on Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., however carriage rides will only be available on Friday.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Texas Tech is closing out its Centennial Celebration at the 65th annual Carol of Lights! Watching at the university lights up with over 25,000 Christmas lights. A traditional carillon concert begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Carol of Lights at 7 p.m.

You can watch the Carol of Lights live on KCBD NewsChannel 11 starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. You can also watch on the KCBD Connected TV App.

Sip & Shop by Jessica Garrett is hosting an event at the YWCA at 6501 University Ave. Shoppers can get a professional picture with Santa Claus for $5 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Over 75 vendors, seven food trucks and wine booths will be available. Visitors can also get a free Christmas craft and a free Wendy’s Frosty coupon. They will also be taking toy donations.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until 4 p.m.

“Celebrate the Howl-idays with Hodges Community Center!” People can get a picture with their furry friends and Santa at this year’s Santa Paws event. The pictures are $5 each; there will also be free microchipping at the event.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Sip & Shop Open House

Sip & Shop by Jessica Garrett is hosting an open house event at 1406 Camelot in Wolfforth. People can shop local holiday vendors and participate in door prizes while touring the home! The event starts at 2 p.m. and lasts until 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Santa Claus is coming to town! Santa Land is back for its 67th year in Mackenzie Park, featuring photos with Saint Nicholas and a 50-foot Christmas tree. at 600 Cesar E. Chavez Dr. It opens on Dec. 9 and will continue until Dec. 21. People can enjoy the festivities each evening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free for all ages!

