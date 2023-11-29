KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Arlo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Meet Arlo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about eight months.

Arlo is sweet, gentle and easy going, but he also loves to play! He is house and kennel trained. Arlo is up-to-date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

