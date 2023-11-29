Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Arlo

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Meet Arlo, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a two-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about eight months.

Arlo is sweet, gentle and easy going, but he also loves to play! He is house and kennel trained. Arlo is up-to-date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Levi.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth
Funeral services for Firefighter Matt Dawson announced
Funeral services for Firefighter Matt Dawson announced
Joe Lopez, 30
Man accused of kidnapping Lubbock woman in custody, indicted
Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson is expected to retire in April 2022.
Firefighters vow to keep Matt Dawson’s memory, legacy alive
Authorities in Hobbs were searching for 20-year-old Alexis Saenz. She was captured in Las...
Hobbs police capture woman wanted on ‘homicide by vehicle’ charge

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Arlo
Meet Levi! He is a two-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Levi
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Levi
Meet Hummer! He is a seven-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about six months.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hummer