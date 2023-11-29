Healthwise Expo 2024
KJ Thomas breaks Randall’s all-time scoring record in dominant win over Amarillo High

KJ Thomas celebrates after hitting buzzer beater to end first quarter against Amarillo High.
KJ Thomas celebrates after hitting buzzer beater to end first quarter against Amarillo High.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders took down the Amarillo High Sandies on Tuesday night.

In the win, Randall star KJ Thomas became the program’s all-time leading scorer with his eighth first quarter point. The record fittingly came on a buzzer beating three by Thomas to end the first quarter, a quarter in which Randall outscored the Sandies 18-5 in route to the impressive 62-48 win.

“It’s awesome. I wouldn’t be here without my coaches and my teammates.” Thomas said after the game. “Coach Broadhurst let me know [I broke it] because I was just worried about winning the game.”

Thomas finished with a game-high 24 points in the victory while Braden Hausen led the Sandies with 19 in what proved to be the Sandies first loss of the year.

“He’s the best player we’ve had in this school.” Raiders head coach Leslie Broadhurst said of Thomas. “I sleep better with him on my team, I’ll tell you that.”

Coach Broadhurst went on to say that Nathan Maxwell, the man whose record Thomas broke to become the program’s all-time leading scorer, will present Thomas with a plaque commemorating the achievement at next week’s game against Frenship.

