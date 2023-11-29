LFR responds to kitchen fire at Market Street near 19th and Quaker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire Wednesday morning at the Market Street near 19th and Quaker.

Just after 11 a.m., crews were called to reports of a grill on fire in the kitchen. Workers were able to quickly extinguish the fire and LFR units worked to isolate a resulting gas leak.

LFR says one worker suffered minor injuries and refused EMS treatment.

The store was evacuated as a precaution.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.