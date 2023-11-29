A lot happening for your Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The rest of Wednesday will be calm, and temperatures will linger in the 50s until 10 p.m. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s, and cloudy conditions are expected later this evening. South winds will be around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Raincast Thursday (KCBD)

Thursday will be a bit chaotic. Rain chances are expected in the morning and afternoon hours due to an upper level disturbance. Most of the viewing area will see some type of shower but not everyone is expected to see rain. High temperatures are still expected to gradually warm into the 50s and 60s for most of us. The northwestern part of the viewing area will top out in the upper 40s.

Cdld front and wind direction and speed (KCBD)

After the rain chances pass through the area in the afternoon, a cold front is expected to enter our area but it wont do much as far as our temperatures go. West winds around 15 to 20 mph will become northwest in the afternoon after the front passes. We will likely have gusty conditions around 30 mph.

Thursday evening northwest winds will continue around 10 to 15 mph. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 20s.

Friday will be sunny and quiet with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Saturday through Wednesday temperatures will be close to average in the 60s with quiet and sunny weather.

7 day forecast (KCBD)

