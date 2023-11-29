Lubbock fighters make history in Wushu Championships

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two fighters from Lubbock represented Team USA in Fort Worth this weekend for the International Wushu World’s Competition and both made the podium.

The local fighters representing were Bruce Wang, Audrey Meeks, and Jayden Saucedo with coaches Ian Lee and Cory Johnson from United Martial Arts in Lubbock.

Meeks clinched the bronze medal in the women’s 52-kg weight class while Wang grabbed the silver medal in the men’s 85-kg category for Team USA for the first time since 2003.

