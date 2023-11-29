Healthwise Expo 2024
Lubbock fighters make history in Wushu Championships

Two local fighters represented Team USA in Fort Worth this weekend for the International Wushu...
Two local fighters represented Team USA in Fort Worth this weekend for the International Wushu Kungfu Worlds Competition and both made the podium.(KCBD, Zach Fox)
By Zach Fox
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two fighters from Lubbock represented Team USA in Fort Worth this weekend for the International Wushu World’s Competition and both made the podium.

The local fighters representing were Bruce Wang, Audrey Meeks, and Jayden Saucedo with coaches Ian Lee and Cory Johnson from United Martial Arts in Lubbock.

Meeks clinched the bronze medal in the women’s 52-kg weight class while Wang grabbed the silver medal in the men’s 85-kg category for Team USA for the first time since 2003.

