Lubbock homeowner spreading cheer, gathering donations through light display

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A South Lubbock homeowner is spreading Christmas cheer and he wants the community to join in on the fun. Along with the holiday display full of lights, characters and music in front of his home, sits a donation box for Lubbock Impact.

The winter wonderland is on 105th St. between Memphis and Indiana Avenues. For about a decade now, homeowner Chris Evans, has been doing this as a way to give back.

“It actually started as a joke contest between a friend of mine that’s, we’ve been friends since junior high. He’s a lead animator for Disney Pixar. He was doing his house, and so we kind of got into a little competition and it’s spawned from there,” Evans said.

Evans has been hosting a Christmas display in front of his home for 25 years, now. For the past 12 years, that’s been here in Lubbock. The lights, music and visions of Santa through the window attract families from all over town.

“There was a couple little girls that used to live down the street and their parents came down one time said, ‘they go to school saying that Santa lives on their street.’ And that, that’s just what’s so much fun about it,” he said.

About a decade ago, Evans saw in a Facebook group that an Iowa couple saw so much traffic for their Christmas display, they started accepting donations.

“I thought, we get a lot of traffic and let’s see if we can help out the community. Lubbock is such a great place about giving back and taking care of each other in the community. So, I thought, why, why can’t we do this with this?” Evans said.

For a few years, the donations collected went to Meals on Wheels. Now, he’s accepting canned goods, clothing and hygiene products for Lubbock Impact.

“Lubbock Impact helps people in so many different ways. So, any donation that comes in that will help them, they will find a use for it,” Evans said.

Evans says his display will be up through New Year’s, so people can drop off canned goods, clothing items and hygiene products for Lubbock Impact until then.

“I just want everyone to come out and enjoy it, you know? And if you can, help out Lubbock Impact and the people in our community that need some help at this time of year. And if not, just come and enjoy it, and that’s what it’s all about,” he said.

