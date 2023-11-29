Lubbock Police Department explains change of response to minor, non-injury crashes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We are learning more about the Lubbock Police Department’s new policy when it comes to officers responding to crashes. The department explained the changes and what you should know about the new responsibilities when it comes to minor mishaps on the roads.

“What we tried to do is tailor to what we thought would be best for Lubbock,” Assistant Chief of Patrol Nathan White said.

Starting Jan. 1, Lubbock police officers will no longer respond to minor car crashes if no one is hurt.

White said the decision came after the city compared Lubbock’s response policy to other cities similar in size.

“We estimate that about two-to-three officers at a time will be given back to patrol by going to this response policy, so that frees up more time to do community engagement and proactive activity,” White said.

He said the goal of the new policy is to get more officers making traffic stops and patrolling to reduce crashes to begin with. He says if future crashes after the start date involve injuries, unlicensed or uninsured drivers, or any sort of crime, officers should be called.

“If it is a minor accident with no substantial damage or injuries and the vehicles can be moved safely off the roadways that is when we are going to encourage the people to exchange information and get a blue form and send it to their insurance companies that way,” White said.

Officers don’t decide who is at fault when responding to wrecks, White said. That means the only real change is that now you will fill out your own report.

The CR-2 Blue Forms will be available online, at LPD headquarters and at each substation.

“I would say we are not just stopping going to crashes. If you need us, call us, and we will come out and help anytime that someone asks us to do that. It is going to be a learning curve for all of us, it is going to take a while for the citizens to get used to it, it will take a while for our officers to get used to it, also,” White said.

Over the last four years, LPD responded to more than 48,000 crashes. The department found that took up more than 1,900 days worth of time.

The administration hopes going forward, officers will spend more time on prevention instead of response.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.