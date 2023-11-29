Lubbock representatives kickoff reelection campaigns

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock State Representatives Dustin Burrows and Carl Tepper hosted a joint campaign kickoff event at the American Windmill Museum on Tuesday night in Lubbock.

Representative Burrows, who represents District 83, is seeking his fifth term in the Texas House. He currently serves as the Chairman of the House Calendars Committee.

Representative Tepper is seeking reelection for his second term. He currently serves on the House Appropriations and House Urban Affairs committees.

Both Burrows and Tepper share similar priorities in their campaigns, including border security and Second Amendment rights.

“[Border security] is a top topic for the citizens of Texas and, I would argue, citizens of the United States,” Tepper said. “The border is still under full invasion along the Rio Grande and Eagle Pass. I’ve seen it. I’ve toured it.”

Burrows agreed, saying he’s proud of the policies the state has taken to curb the migration crisis.

“You’re seeing mayors of New York and Chicago coming out saying 30,000 people is an immigrant crisis. Imagine what we have to deal with in Texas every single day, I am so proud to help fund those buses going to New York and Chicago to change that narrative,” Burrows said.

Both representatives secured endorsements from Texas Governor Greg Abbott last week, along with more than 50 other House members who supported school vouchers in a critical but failed vote.

“Even the people who were against the school choice component will look back and say they wished it passed because it did so many good things and I don’t think they got the full opportunity to unpackage and understand how good it was not only for public education, but giving parents empowerment to make decisions themselves,” Burrows said.

“I’ve been with him on a lot of issues, we just agree on policy; we have a very similar outlook to the world. I was endorsed by the governor the first time around before there were any votes on school choice, the border, or the budget,” Tepper said.

Governor Abbott has also previously endorsed both representatives in prior election campaigns.

The governor described Burrows and Tepper as strong conservatives, highlighting their achievements within the House.

“There’s no people in the capitol whose values are more conservative, more aligned with the people out here in Lubbock than these two state House Representatives,” Abbott said. “They go to work every day, exemplify your morals, your values, fighting for what you believe in and for what you want.”

Those conservative values are something Burrows hopes to continue bringing to the legislature if he secures reelection.

“We’re going to continue to advance what the conservative victories have been over the previous two sessions. There are so many that we’re so proud of, and I can’t wait to get on the campaign trail and to remind people the things that we have done to make Texas this wonderful state,” Burrows said.

Tepper said he’s looking forward to using lessons learned in his first term to continue his work.

“We will continue to look at increased funding for Texas Tech University. We will continue looking at border security. We will continue to look at property taxes, which we think we’ve made some progress on, but I’d like to see some more permanent progress,” Tepper said.

As of right now, only Burrows has a primary opponent in the race for District 83. Republican Wade Cowan announced his candidacy in October, but has yet to file his candidacy, according to the Texas Secretary of State.

The deadline to file for candidacy is December 11. Early primary voting will begin in February and the primary is set for March 5.

