Noon Notebook: Texas Tech School of Music’s 2023 Carol Concert

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech School of Music is hosting its 2023 Carol Concert Friday, December 1st at 7:30 pm at St. John’s United Methodist Church located at 1501 University Avenue.

Traditional and nontraditional holiday music from the United States and around the world. The combined choirs will close the concert Daniel Pinkham’s Christmas Cantata with brass quintet and organ. This concert has been an annual tradition for over 60 years. In addition to hearing individual performances by all of the choirs, the audience will be invited to sing a few carols with us.

Click here to purchase tickets.

