One Class at a Time: Lubbock-Cooper Ag Teacher Angie Snapp

By Angie Winn
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper High School teacher Angie Snapp is the November recipient of KCBD’s One Class At A Time $500 donation and recognition sponsored by Frontier Dodge and Spirit Chrysler.

Snapp said the money she gets will go right back into the kids.

She said, “in this class we do lots of hands-on activities. I’m constantly needing more vet tools or more animals that we use in class. So, this will definitely help with giving the kids more hands-on real-life activities to prepare them for future careers in college.”

Her students said they are impressed with all the hats she wears.

Most of her 12-hour workdays start with livestock at the ag barn, and end with teaching, training, and ag-science fair activities.

Snapp was asked about what impresses her about the students.

She said the thing that impresses her the most is how much they change from the first day they walk into the doors to what they are when they graduate from high school.

Snapp said, “they become leaders in our school, they are very well spoken, hardworking, responsible, just outstanding kiddos.”

In agriculture classes, students aren’t only learning about livestock. They learn about small or companion animals, along with overpopulation and how to educate folks to help the problem.

Which led Snapp to choose Lubbock Animal Services for the matching grant.

Steven Green is the Operations Director for LAS. He said any donation they can get really helps the animals in their care, and that they can spend that on things they need that might not be under budget.

He said with 300 dogs and close to 100 cats currently at the shelter, there’s always additional expenses.

Green said, “any animal that comes in will be fully vaccinated, microchipped, given good health exam treated for fleas and ticks and dewormed. So, they’re ready to go once they come into our shelter.”

If you would like to donate to Lubbock Animal Services: Click Here.

