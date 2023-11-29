South Plains College to host first Fall Commencement Ceremony on Dec. 15

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - South Plains College will host its first Fall Commencement Ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 15 (Friday) in the Texan Dome.

During the ceremony, more than 300 candidates for graduation will be recognized. The event will follow the traditional procedure of the entrance of the SPC Board of Regents, followed by the faculty processional and the student processional. South Plains College President Dr. Robin Satterwhite will conduct the welcome.

The Levelland Police Honor Guard will perform the flag ceremony. There will be two readers, Alma Lopez, professor of mathematics, and Jason Groves, assistant professor of mathematics, announcing the names of the candidates for graduation.

Dean of Enrollment Services Kathryn Perez said, “It will be an honor to recognize this many students at graduation.

“Normally, we only have about 70 to 80 fall graduates participate in the spring ceremonies,” she said. “The fact that we have over 300 students participating is really exciting.”

The banner bearers will be Alana Worley of Levelland, representing the Division of Arts and Sciences; Ely Orona of Denver City, representing the Division of Technical Education; and Daniela Rodriguez of Lubbock, representing the Division of Health Sciences.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.