Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Tree trimmer killed in woodchipper accident, reports say

A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.
A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.(Canva)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALTVILLE, Va. (Gray News) – A tree trimmer in Virginia was killed in a woodchipper accident Tuesday, according to reports.

Saltville Police Chief Erik Puckett told The News & Advance the man was part of a crew trimming trees at a residential home in the area.

According to the report, Puckett said the man was pulled into the woodchipper head-first.

The police chief told the media outlet no one on the work crew saw what caused the man to get caught in the machine, but believed it was a tragic accident.

“It’s an unfortunate incident and I hate that it happened,” Puckett told The News & Advance.

Officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are expected to investigate the death.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth
Funeral services for Firefighter Matt Dawson announced
Funeral services for Firefighter Matt Dawson announced
Joe Lopez, 30
Man accused of kidnapping Lubbock woman in custody, indicted
Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson is expected to retire in April 2022.
Firefighters vow to keep Matt Dawson’s memory, legacy alive
One person is seriously injured following a crash involving a semi near North Loop 289 and...
1 killed in crash near North Loop 289 & Clovis Rd.

Latest News

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire Wednesday morning at the Market Street near 19th and...
LFR responds to kitchen fire at Market Street near 19th and Quaker
FILE - Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy stand on a street in New Orleans, Feb. 1, 2013. A lawyer for...
Couple who inspired ‘The Blind Side’ to remove references to Michael Oher being adopted
In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey...
US military Osprey aircraft with 8 aboard crashes off southern Japan, at least 1 dead
Louisville native Jack Harlow surprised a group of people from his hometown on Tuesday with...
Jack Harlow surprises hometown community with 1,000 New Balance shoes
Clovis man struck, killed by vehicle in North Lubbock County