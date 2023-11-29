Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Wanted 18-year-old accused of shooting at Clovis police during chase

Clovis Police Department badge (Source: Facebook)
Clovis Police Department badge (Source: Facebook)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A teen accused of multiple robberies in Albuquerque and shooting at Clovis law enforcement during a pursuit is behind bars.

On Nov. 22, police were informed 18-year-old Omarrion Price was in Clovis. Price was suspected of committing several armed robberies in Albuquerque.

While searching the 600 block of Ross Street, police spotted a vehicle associated with Price. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but it “drove away at a high rate of speed.”

Officers were able to see two people in the vehicle: the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Sheryka Baca, and Price in the passenger seat. As they followed the fleeing vehicle, Price stuck out a handgun and began firing at the police.

The chase ended in the 1000 block of West Christopher Drive, where Price hopped out of the vehicle and ran away. Baca was quickly taken into custody.

Both Clovis police and deputies with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter in the area. K9 Officer Skipper was able to track Price down a few blocks away and he was arrested. Investigators also searched the area and found a gun.

Price is being held in the Curry County Adult Detention Center. He is charged with the following:

  • Assault with Intent to Commit a Violent Felony upon a Peace Officer (2nd Degree Felony)
  • Shooting at or from a Motor Vehicle (4th Degree Felony)
  • Tampering with Evidence (3rd Degree Felony)
  • Receiving Stolen Property (4th Degree Felony)
  • Resisting, Evading or Obstructing an Officer (Misdemeanor)
  • Armed Robbery (Warrant out of Albuquerque)
  • Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Attempt to Commit a Felony to Wit Armed Robbery (Warrant out of Albuquerque)
  • Violation of Conditions of Probation, Release or Supervised Release (Warrant out of Albuquerque)

Baca was charged with fleeing from law enforcement and with harboring a felon.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson is expected to retire in April 2022.
Family announces death of former Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson
A two-vehicle crash over the weekend has left three people dead and one person seriously injured.
Yoakum Co. crash leaves 3 dead, 1 seriously injured
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth
Authorities in Hobbs were searching for 20-year-old Alexis Saenz. She was captured in Las...
Hobbs police capture woman wanted on ‘homicide by vehicle’ charge
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow releases video of deadly shooting; Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense

Latest News

Authorities in Hobbs were searching for 20-year-old Alexis Saenz. She was captured in Las...
Hobbs police capture woman wanted on ‘homicide by vehicle’ charge
Police in Texas say 10-year-old Ian Aguilar, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, is safe...
Texas boy, 10, reunited with family; Amber Alert canceled
Former employees of a virtual medical scribe company said they were laid off unexpectedly and...
KCBD Investigates Payroll Problems: Employees accuse Skywriter MD of abrupt closure, failure to pay employees
Today The Satanic Temple’s Protect Children Project held what they say was a peaceful...
Protect Children Project holds ‘peaceful demonstration’ outside of Dumas High School