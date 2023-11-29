Wanted 18-year-old accused of shooting at Clovis police during chase

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - A teen accused of multiple robberies in Albuquerque and shooting at Clovis law enforcement during a pursuit is behind bars.

On Nov. 22, police were informed 18-year-old Omarrion Price was in Clovis. Price was suspected of committing several armed robberies in Albuquerque.

While searching the 600 block of Ross Street, police spotted a vehicle associated with Price. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but it “drove away at a high rate of speed.”

Officers were able to see two people in the vehicle: the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Sheryka Baca, and Price in the passenger seat. As they followed the fleeing vehicle, Price stuck out a handgun and began firing at the police.

The chase ended in the 1000 block of West Christopher Drive, where Price hopped out of the vehicle and ran away. Baca was quickly taken into custody.

Both Clovis police and deputies with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office set up a perimeter in the area. K9 Officer Skipper was able to track Price down a few blocks away and he was arrested. Investigators also searched the area and found a gun.

Price is being held in the Curry County Adult Detention Center. He is charged with the following:

Assault with Intent to Commit a Violent Felony upon a Peace Officer (2nd Degree Felony)

Shooting at or from a Motor Vehicle (4th Degree Felony)

Tampering with Evidence (3rd Degree Felony)

Receiving Stolen Property (4th Degree Felony)

Resisting, Evading or Obstructing an Officer (Misdemeanor)

Armed Robbery (Warrant out of Albuquerque)

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Attempt to Commit a Felony to Wit Armed Robbery (Warrant out of Albuquerque)

Violation of Conditions of Probation, Release or Supervised Release (Warrant out of Albuquerque)

Baca was charged with fleeing from law enforcement and with harboring a felon.

