Wednesday morning top stories: Matt Dawson funeral services announced

Gov. Abbott endorses Lubbock representatives Burrows and Tepper

Representatives Dustin Burrows and Carl Tepper held a joint reelection campaign kickoff event at the American Windmill Museum

They say they will continue to focus on border security and conservative principles

Matt Dawson funeral services announced

Visitation will be Sunday at the venue on Broadway

The funeral will be Monday at Cook’s Garage

Rosalynn Carter memorial service

A private funeral and burial will be held today for former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

The services comes after three days of public memorials

US Osprey crashes off the coast of Southern Japan

Six people were on board the aircraft when it went down

Japan’s Coast Guard says it found one person dead and debris at the crash site

Hamas set to release more hostages

Mediators are working to extend the truce between Israel and Hamas

The two sides are scheduled to exchange hostages and prisoners today

