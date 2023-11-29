Healthwise Expo 2024
Wednesday morning top stories: Matt Dawson funeral services announced

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Gov. Abbott endorses Lubbock representatives Burrows and Tepper

  • Representatives Dustin Burrows and Carl Tepper held a joint reelection campaign kickoff event at the American Windmill Museum
  • They say they will continue to focus on border security and conservative principles
  • Read more here: Lubbock representatives kickoff reelection campaigns

Matt Dawson funeral services announced

Rosalynn Carter memorial service

US Osprey crashes off the coast of Southern Japan

Hamas set to release more hostages

