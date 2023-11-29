Wet Day Tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tomorrow sticks out like a sore thumb, being the only day in the next 7 not weirdly similar to today.

Conditions Today (KCBD)

Today, we’ll see mostly sunny skies with thin upper-level clouds throughout the day, with highs working up to around the low 60s, with very little variation in temperature across the area.

Highs Today (KCBD)

Overnight, clouds creep in with the approaching boundary, kicking up rain showers overnight and throughout the morning tomorrow. By the evening Thursday, showers have mostly left the area, and we return to more of the same: low 60s highs and mostly sunny skies.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

