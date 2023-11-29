Healthwise Expo 2024
Wet Day Tomorrow

By Collin Mertz
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tomorrow sticks out like a sore thumb, being the only day in the next 7 not weirdly similar to today.

Conditions Today
Conditions Today(KCBD)

Today, we’ll see mostly sunny skies with thin upper-level clouds throughout the day, with highs working up to around the low 60s, with very little variation in temperature across the area.

Highs Today
Highs Today(KCBD)

Overnight, clouds creep in with the approaching boundary, kicking up rain showers overnight and throughout the morning tomorrow. By the evening Thursday, showers have mostly left the area, and we return to more of the same: low 60s highs and mostly sunny skies.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

