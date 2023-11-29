Healthwise Expo 2024
YWCA to host Sip & Shop Saturday, Dec. 2

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The YWCA of Lubbock will host a free sip and shop event Saturday, December 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Come get professional pictures with Santa from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for $5.

The event is free and open to the public with more than 75 vendors. A free Christmas craft will also be available.

Enjoy a free Frosty from Wendy’s with toy donations.

