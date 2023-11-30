1 critically injured in Levelland crash Thursday morning
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on scene of a major crash on Highway 114 and Alamo Road in Levelland.
Crews responded to the crash just around 7:15 a.m.
The Levelland Police Department says the crash involved 6 vehicles.
But, only one person was transported to a Lubbock hospital with critical injuries.
Officials say alcohol may have contributed to the accident but still under investigation.
No other details have been released.
