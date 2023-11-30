65th annual Carol of Lights to wrap up Texas Tech’s Centennial celebration

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s a tradition known and loved by many - the 65th annual Carol of Lights is set for Saturday. However, it was not always this grand of a show at Texas Tech. It originally started with just a small group of carolers.

“Years went by, light began being added to the buildings and its kind of grown into this spectacle that we know today,” Texas Tech’s Centennial Coordinator, Blayne Beal said.

It is not just a tradition for the university, through the years it has become a tradition for families throughout Lubbock.

“For a lot of colleges and universities a lot of their traditions rely solely around athletics so when you have somethings that is not around athletics its truly a university wide thing and it impacts our community, it just makes it so special,” Beal said.

Last year, the 64th annual Carol of Lights kicked off the celebration of Tech’s100 years with a bang.

“It been an incredible year, we’ve done a lot of things and really bared our banners far and wide,” Beal said.

The Carol of Lights presentation will wrap up the centennial celebration and ring in the next century for Tech.

“Thinking about how we were going to close this thing out and so we’re really excited about the program we have pulled together,” Beal said. “It’s gonna be a really big bold statement about what is to come.”

Local musicians and performers from all over the nation will hit the stage Saturday and more than 400 drones will light up the sky.

“It’s gonna really turn out to be a great show and I’m really excited for everyone to come out and see it,” he said.

With one flip of a switch, Tech will be glowing with Christmas spirit and Beal said, yes, it really is just one switch.

Those unable to attend the celebration can watch live on KCBD News Channel 11 or the KCBD Connect TV App.

KCBD streaming 65th annual Carol of Lights (KCBD)

