Adam Hernandez Launching 2024 Mayoral Campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - Adam Hernandez, known for his involvement in the Lubbock community and serving as the communications chair for Lubbock Compact and Freedom Act Lubbock, will be holding his official 2024 Mayoral campaign launch on Monday, December 4th, at 5:30 PM inside City Council chambers at Citizens Tower located at 1314 Ave K.

Mr. Hernandez grew up in East Lubbock and has spent the majority of his career as owner and operator of Slim Baby Creative, a multimedia company he founded in 2004 that has provided branding and marketing materials and tools for businesses locally and across the United States. In addition to serving on the board of Lubbock Compact, a local public policy think tank and advocacy group that has played a role in various city policy changes, Hernandez also serves as a community partner with Communities In Schools of the South Plains helping to mentor 6th, 7th, and 8th grade boys and girls groups on a weekly basis at O.L. Slaton Middle School.

He helps to mentor at other Lubbock campuses including Estacado High School, Dunbar College Preparatory Academy, Priority Intervention Academy, and Rise Academy Charter School. He has been invited to speak to students on various topics at Texas Tech University and Lubbock Christian University, and serves on the Real Estate Advisory Board for South Plains College’s Career and Technical Center.

In 2022, Hernandez was appointed to and served as vice-chair on the 2022 Street Bond Committee that will be providing repairs to several deteriorating roads across the city, including the complete rebuild of streets in the Dunbar Manhattan-Heights neighborhood in East Lubbock, $5,000,000 toward paving residential dirt roads in Districts 1 and 2, 98th street between Upland Ave and Alcove Ave, and several roads that serve areas where new schools are currently being constructed. Mr. Hernandez has received several awards for his work in the Lubbock community including the Rose Wilson Leadership Award from the local chapter of the NAACP, and the Adelante Award in the Civic/Volunteer category from Los Hermanos Familia.

He served in a leading role for Freedom Act Lubbock, the petition initiative to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession within city limits, that gathered 10,540 signatures between August and October of this year which is now set to go to the May 2024 ballot for a citizen vote. He served as communications chair for the initiative, as well as helping with planning, strategy, fundraising, volunteer organizing, and collecting signatures. Mr. Hernandez says his platform will focus on developing a local government that works for all citizens and communities equally, regardless of where they live or their economic or social status, as well as making improvements in public health and safety. “Lubbock has done and still does many things well,” he said, “but there are areas where we can do better, and where we should do better”. He says, “We need to take care of what we have while still allowing for healthy growth.

Also, no matter where someone lives or how wealthy or not they are, the citizens of Lubbock want to feel like they have leadership that is working for and looking out for them, and many citizens I’ve spoken with over time don’t feel that that’s the case. Many people feel like local leadership has mostly benefited those who have friendships or business relationships with elected officials, with less focus and attention to areas of concern for citizens at large”.

He added, “Our city can fill gaps in our mental health support and treatment systems, make it safe for our citizens to walk and play in their neighborhood without fear of attack from dogs, make quality of life improvements for neighborhoods and parks, and develop solutions for people experiencing homelessness that work for all sides of the issue, and more, if we have leadership with the vision and focus to do it”.

At his campaign launch, Mr. Hernandez will make a brief statement and then take questions from the public and the media immediately after. All citizens of Lubbock are invited and encouraged to attend.

