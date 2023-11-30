Healthwise Expo 2024
Emergency crews responding to major crash in Levelland

First responders are on scene of a major crash on Highway 114 and Alamo Road in Levelland.
First responders are on scene of a major crash on Highway 114 and Alamo Road in Levelland.(kcbd)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on scene of a major crash on Highway 114 and Alamo Road in Levelland.

Crews responded to the crash just before 7:30 a.m. Injuries are unknown at this time.

Avoid the area as lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted, according to an emergency alert sent by Levelland and Hockley County Emergency Management.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

