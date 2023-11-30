Gilbert Flores announces reelection run for County Commissioner, Precinct 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Commissioner Gilbert Flores is hoping to secure four more years representing Precinct 3.

Flores has represented northeast Lubbock County on and off for the past 24 years.

During his re-election announcement on Wednesday, Flores said while he represents the northeast, he wants to get things done in all of Lubbock.

Some of the priorities he mentioned include building up Loop 88, completing construction along Woodrow Road, and helping with overcrowding issues in the jail.

A Republican challenger, retired police officer Mary Hernandez, is set to announce her her bid for precinct 3 on Thursday.

She’s planning her announcement for 2 p.m. at He-Brews Coffee in Hodges Park.

