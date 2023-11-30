HEALTHWISE: Inside look at UMC’s Health and Wellness Hospital in Southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The dream came before COVID-19, but the pandemic helped sharpen the focus on what would work best in today’s world. We spoke with CEO of UMC Health System Mark Funderburk about its new remote hospital in Southwest Lubbock.

It’s a facility that could help motivate you, no matter where you live, if better health is on your list of New Year’s resolutions.

We’ve watched it grow at 114th and Slide for two years. Now, the UMC Health and Wellness Hospital will be open for business on Monday. Funderburk says it is everything he dreamed it would be.

“It’s come out exactly as we had planned. And I’m terribly grateful because we’re staffed. And who would have thought, in this day and age post COVID, we could staff, another hospital,” he said.

The hospital provides six operating rooms, a cardiac cath lab, interventional radiology, an emergency center, inpatient beds and medical officers for UMC physicians and Texas Tech physicians.

Funderburk says you’ll see the same UMC culture at the southwest location, but one thing will be noticeably different.

“Everything here is brand new. It is high tech, high touch,” he said. “The innovation of how we’re doing our process here is new. We wanted this to be frankly, different new location, new approach.”

Outpatient services include cancer infusion, surgery rehab, and something new called UMC Connect – a high-tech gym that will allow you to move from one equipment to another, with all your needs preset on a wristband.

“Every time you come in for your circuit or regimen, You wear a band and you wave the band and it plugs you in. And whatever has been predetermined for your workout regimen automatically adjusts for you,” Funderburk said.

You can even use your login to present a favorite Netflix show while you workout. Advance sales are already underway for membership at UMC Connect. And you’ll find more technology in the drive-thru pharmacy.

“The drive-thru pharmacy really is something that we honestly we learned about during COVID. Consumers want convenience,” Funderburk added.

This new drive-thru looks more like a drive-thru bank, using tubes to send and deliver prescriptions, making it more private as well.

Funderburk says the UMC Health and Wellness Hospital is a blessing for two reasons: to serve the growth of Southwest Lubbock since another 50,000 residents are expected to move into the area in the next eight years, and to support the mission of the main campus – health care for everyone, including the indigent.

Funderburk is especially proud to open these doors Monday knowing this.

“This campus was funded through cash reserves, not a single tax dollar went toward this campus we have been saving and planning for quite some time,” he said.

For now, you can take the tour and see this beautiful new facility at 114th and Slide at its open house Friday, December 1st from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

