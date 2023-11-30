Historic Civil Rights attorney reflects on activism while visiting Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rosa Parks are two iconic names in American history. Behind both activists was one civil rights attorney who was a vital piece during the Civil Rights Movement.

Fred Gray spoke with KCBD at Lubbock Christian University on Thursday about his role in history and the continued fight against injustice.

“I have been a civil rights attorney for 69 years,” said Gray.

Gray’s story begins in 1930, when he was born into a religious family with five siblings. He stated opportunities for African Americans were limited at that time.

“When I came up in Montgomery, born in the 30s, only about two good professions that African Americans could think about one, was being a teacher, and the other a preacher, so I decided I was going to do both,” said Gray.

Gray attended Alabama State College, which was segregated at the time; he says he started experiencing racial injustices firsthand.

“I had to ride the buses and I found out people were being mistreated and I found out everything was completely segregated,” Gray said. “So, I decided in addition to being a teacher and a preacher, I was going to become a lawyer, because lawyers help people solve problems.”

However, African Americans were not allowed to go to law school in Alabama. So, Gray went to Cleveland, studying Ohio law by day and Alabama law by night.

“I was going to finish, come back to Alabama, pass the bar exam, and destroy everything segregated I could find,” Gray said.

Gray did just that. Working tirelessly on notable cases during the Civil Rights Movement. He brought his experience to Lubbock Christian University and Texas Tech University on Thursday, sharing his story.

“Serving as Dr. King’s first lawyer, Rosa Parks’ lawyer, and Claudette Colvin’s lawyer, Congressmen John Lewis’s lawyer, the Freedom Riders, desegregated most of the schools in Alabama from kindergarten through graduate school,” said Gray.

Now, 69 years after he began his journey to justice, Gray says the fight is still ongoing.

“The struggle for equal justice continues,” Gray said. “We still have the same basic problems of inequality and injustice.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.