Lubbock Apartment Association makes donation to Texas Girls and Boys Ranch

Lubbock Apartment Association presents a check for $15,100 to Texas Girls and Boys Ranch.
Lubbock Apartment Association presents a check for $15,100 to Texas Girls and Boys Ranch.(KCBD, Andrew Wood)
By Brandon Soliz
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After planning and hosting several fundraising events this year, the Lubbock Apartment Association presented a $15,100 donation to the Texas Girls and Boys Ranch on Thursday afternoon.

LAA chose to donate to the ranch this year because immediate past LAA President Tanner Noble along with his wife Kami spent several years as house parents.

According to a release, the money raised for the donation was through many events such as selling mulligans at golf tournaments and sporting clay shoots. But, the final event to wrap up fundraising was a Cory Morrow benefit concert.

Throughout the year, LAA gifted the ranch clothes and necessary items for the kids. On top of donations, they hosted a play day during the summer that featured games, bounce houses and more.

Recently, they helped serve a Thanksgiving dinner that was fully provided by J&M BBQ and Comfort Masters Heating, Air and Plumbing.

LAA said the year has been such a success that it has decided to have the ranch once again be the charity of choice for 2024.

