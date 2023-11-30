Healthwise Expo 2024
Police identify woman killed in crash near North Loop 289 & Clovis Rd.

One person is seriously injured following a crash involving a semi near North Loop 289 and...
One person is seriously injured following a crash involving a semi near North Loop 289 and Clovis Road Wednesday morning.(kcbd)
By Chelsea Collinsworth and Emma McSpadden
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have identified the 51-year-old woman killed in a crash with a semi-truck Wednesday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., emergency crews responded to Clovis Road and North Loop 289 for reports of a collision. When they arrived, they found an SUV had struck a semi-truck, killing the driver, who was later identified as 51-year-old Brenda Valdez.

Police say the semi-truck was stopped at a red light in the 3400 block of Clovis Highway. Valdez was reportedly driving east when her vehicle crashed into the semi-truck.

Investigators are still investigating the cause of the crash at this time.

