Police identify woman killed in crash near North Loop 289 & Clovis Rd.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police have identified the 51-year-old woman killed in a crash with a semi-truck Wednesday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., emergency crews responded to Clovis Road and North Loop 289 for reports of a collision. When they arrived, they found an SUV had struck a semi-truck, killing the driver, who was later identified as 51-year-old Brenda Valdez.

Police say the semi-truck was stopped at a red light in the 3400 block of Clovis Highway. Valdez was reportedly driving east when her vehicle crashed into the semi-truck.

Investigators are still investigating the cause of the crash at this time.

