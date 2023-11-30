Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

Rain Showers Today

By Collin Mertz
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Light and scattered showers this morning and early afternoon around the area, tapering off in the evening. Highs today with impressive range, anywhere from upper 40s to low 70s.

Highs Today
Highs Today(KCBD)

Rain accumulation is not expected to be significant, but overnight lows below freezing could lead to some ice patches Friday morning. Starting Friday, we’re in a streak of very similar conditions: low 60s highs and mostly sunny/partly cloudy skies.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured following a crash involving a semi near North Loop 289 and...
Police identify woman killed in crash near North Loop 289 & Clovis Rd.
Clovis man struck, killed by vehicle in North Lubbock County
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire Wednesday morning at the Market Street near 19th and...
LFR responds to kitchen fire at Market Street near 19th and Quaker
Bryan's steaks rebuilding after fire
Update: Bryan’s Steaks rebuild almost complete, reopening soon
Conditions Today
Wet Day Tomorrow

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - Thursday, Nov. 30
Raincast Thursday
A lot happening for your Thursday
KCBD News at 10 Weather - Wednesday, Nov. 29
KCBD News at 6 Weather - Wednesday, Nov. 29
Conditions Today
Wet Day Tomorrow