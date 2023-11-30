Rain Showers Today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Light and scattered showers this morning and early afternoon around the area, tapering off in the evening. Highs today with impressive range, anywhere from upper 40s to low 70s.

Highs Today (KCBD)

Rain accumulation is not expected to be significant, but overnight lows below freezing could lead to some ice patches Friday morning. Starting Friday, we’re in a streak of very similar conditions: low 60s highs and mostly sunny/partly cloudy skies.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

